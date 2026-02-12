Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.0714.
NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.
- Positive Sentiment: Competitor disruption: Hims & Hers pulled compounded semaglutide after regulatory and patent pressure, reducing a lower?priced competitor and supporting Novo’s pricing and market share. Novo Nordisk Rallies 3.6% as Hims & Hers Pulls Compounded Semaglutide
- Positive Sentiment: Patent enforcement: Novo opened a U.S. patent lawsuit against Hims over Wegovy copies — a move that could deter copycat suppliers and protect revenue. Novo Nordisk opens new front with patent suit over Hims’ Wegovy copies
- Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Novo plans to launch Wegovy in vials, expanding formulation options and potentially improving uptake and manufacturing flexibility for the obesity pill. Novo Nordisk plans to launch Wegovy vials
- Positive Sentiment: Demand signal: A study shows many Wegovy pill users were new to GLP?1 treatments, implying the drug is expanding the market rather than just displacing existing patients. Many users of Novo Nordisk Wegovy pill new to GLP-1s – study
- Neutral Sentiment: Medicare opportunity: CEO Mike Doustdar highlighted a potential 15 million?patient opportunity if Medicare covers obesity treatments — a meaningful long?term revenue opportunity but one that won’t open overnight. Novo Nordisk CEO sees 15 million-patient opportunity in Medicare coverage for obesity drugs
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider trading disclosures: The company filed routine disclosures showing trades by board members and executives; such filings are standard but watched by investors for signal. Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
- Neutral Sentiment: Company narrative: Coverage notes 2026 as a “show me” year—management is focused on defending share amid a dramatic pill launch and intensifying competition; this frames both upside and execution risk. Novo Nordisk faces a defining year in the obesity drug market. It’s off to a dramatic start
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure: The FDA flagged a TV ad for the Wegovy pill as misleading and broader FDA warnings plus lawsuits are testing Novo’s valuation and investor confidence. Novo’s TV ad for Wegovy pill had misleading claims, FDA says
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Deutsche Bank cut its price target and Zacks downgraded Novo to “strong sell,” reflecting concern after softer guidance and revenue headwinds — analyst moves can amplify selling pressure. Novo Nordisk target cut by Deutsche Bank despite long-term optimism Zacks.com downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and growth concerns: Articles highlight weak 2026 outlook and slowing sales growth for Ozempic/Wegovy, which is the primary fundamental reason investors are trimming exposure. Is Novo Nordisk’s Turnaround Story at Risk After Weak 2026 Outlook?
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,368,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,732,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
