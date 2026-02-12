Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.0714.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $93.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,368,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,732,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

