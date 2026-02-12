Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $52.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

NYSE:OHI opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 7.11. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 327,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,761,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,799,000 after buying an additional 239,134 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.0% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 390,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,700.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 43,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

