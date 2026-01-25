18,053 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,793,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,750,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,571,000 after buying an additional 119,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $332.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $298.02 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $306.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

