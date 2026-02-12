Financially Speaking Inc Invests $5.19 Million in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Financially Speaking Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financially Speaking Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $425,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

