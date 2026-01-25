Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,305 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $19,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE HLT opened at $298.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $306.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.