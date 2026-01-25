iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 796.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,234 shares in the company, valued at $483,728. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $191,361.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,250.02. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 88,053 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,919 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.12.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.8%

ROK opened at $417.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $429.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

