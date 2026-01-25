iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 796.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation
In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,234 shares in the company, valued at $483,728. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $191,361.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,250.02. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 88,053 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,919 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.8%
ROK opened at $417.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $429.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.
The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.
