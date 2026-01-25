Strs Ohio Has $163.22 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $163,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.18.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $220.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $222.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $530.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.