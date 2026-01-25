Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $67,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Boeing from $277.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.26.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $252.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $254.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

