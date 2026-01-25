Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 78,272 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,447,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,272 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $163,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,302,000 after buying an additional 51,936 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 291,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

