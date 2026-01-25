Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 86,130 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $78,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Barclays raised their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

CBRE Group stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $173.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

