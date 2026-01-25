Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $62,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,172,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $511,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $475,490,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 839,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $271,338,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $308,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $35,625,047.77. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $310,376.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,517.10. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,286. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect F5 to beat or at least print resilient metrics in the coming Q1 release; commentary highlights the company’s history of earnings surprises and favorable metric-level projections that could support upside if results and guidance come in strong. Read More.

Preview pieces are flagging the upcoming Q1 report as a catalyst — if F5 repeats its recent earnings-beat pattern or raises forward assumptions, sentiment and the stock could recover from the current pullback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares at roughly $262.7 on Jan. 20 — part of a sequence of routine sales; such disposals are often portfolio management and not a definitive signal on company fundamentals. Read More.

Multiple law firms have launched or solicited participation in securities class actions following F5’s disclosure of a material cybersecurity incident (discovered Aug. 9, 2025) and the company’s guidance hit — litigation risk and potential settlements could be costly and create headline-driven volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional plaintiff firm notices (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Faruqi, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) are circulating and reminding investors of a Feb. 17, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — continued legal solicitations keep the issue in the news and increase the odds of protracted litigation and settlement costs. Read More.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.78.

FFIV stock opened at $259.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

