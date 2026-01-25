Realty Income Corporation $O Stake Lifted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Realty Income by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

