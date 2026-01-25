Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 21,610 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,171 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $56,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $270.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.97.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

