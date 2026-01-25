Strs Ohio Sells 29,806 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,806 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 12th. President Capital decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KGI Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.84.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal agreed to acquire Cymbio to accelerate agentic commerce and multichannel AI-driven selling for merchants — a clear strategic move to deepen merchant-facing AI capabilities.

Coverage and trade reaction note the Cymbio deal and related AI-commerce angle as a growth catalyst that could help monetize AI shopping integrations.

PayPal is reported to have partnered with OpenAI and applied to become a bank — moves that, if approved and executed well, expand product reach (AI experiences and deposit/credit capability).

Investor attention is elevated (Zacks highlights PYPL among most-searched stocks), which can amplify moves in either direction as news flow continues.

Commentary pieces note PayPal's stablecoin and broader strategy could allow survival without dominance in every area—useful context but not an immediate catalyst.

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Sell rating and $51 price target, arguing AI and agentic commerce efforts won't fully offset structural headwinds — a direct bearish analyst signal.

Opinion/downgrade pieces question whether PayPal can recover its former growth trajectory, framing the stock as potentially a value trap despite low valuation metrics.

Technical and price-action stories note PYPL has lost key support levels and has declined sharply over the past year — fueling momentum selling and caution among investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9%

PYPL stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $90.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Articles

