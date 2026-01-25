Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 47.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 103.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.21 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.