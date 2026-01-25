Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 20,044 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF $RDIV

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $53.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

