Strs Ohio Purchases 33,712 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Strs Ohio boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 176.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,735 shares of company stock worth $8,943,006 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:HUBS opened at $322.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,028.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.09 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.22 and a 200-day moving average of $441.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $577.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.40.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

