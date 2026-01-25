Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $335.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.9375.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $331.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $298.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $315.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

