Brokerages Set CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $621.00

Shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $654.0909.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, October 24th.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat and management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance (now 28.25–28.92), signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and outlook — this is the primary catalyst for the rally. CACI International Inc (CACI) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and …
- Positive Sentiment: New contract wins (including a reported Navy IT award) and backlog growth are being cited as potential long?term revenue drivers that supported management’s raised guidance. Navy IT Win And Raised Guidance Could Be A Game Changer For CACI International (CACI)
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst (Citigroup) raised its price target to $721, reinforcing investor confidence even while maintaining a “neutral” rating — adds upside perception. Benzinga / Tickerreport coverage of Citigroup price target move
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and deeper analysis highlight a technology transition and how shifting demand mix (cloud, AI, mission IT) plus backlog expansion could reshape CACI’s growth profile — helpful context but not an immediate earnings surprise. CACI Q2 deep dive: Technology shift and backlog growth shape outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate PR/community items (holiday community support) are positive for brand/ESG perception but unlikely to move near?term fundamentals. CACI Lights Up the Holidays Through Community Support
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed some analyst expectations (quarterly revenue $2.22B vs. ~$2.28B consensus) and separate headlines flagged a Q4 CY2025 revenue miss — a warning that top?line momentum is not uniformly strong. CACI (NYSE:CACI) misses Q4 CY2025 revenue estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts/notes emphasize the “revenues miss” aspect despite the EPS beat, which could cap multiple expansion until revenue acceleration is clearer. CACI International Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss (Zacks)
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CACI International Company Profile
CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.
Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.
