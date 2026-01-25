Brokerages Set CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $621.00

Shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $654.0909.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI International

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $661.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. CACI International has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $683.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $587.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting CACI International

Here are the key news stories impacting CACI International this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.