Wall Street Zen Downgrades Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to Hold

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

STC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $78.61.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 96.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,735.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.