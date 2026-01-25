Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANGX. Roth Mkm started coverage on Southport Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southport Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Southport Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

About Southport Acquisition

Shares of Southport Acquisition stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $725.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.06. Southport Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Del Mar, California.

