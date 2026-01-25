Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $615.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $584.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.88.

Shares of TDY opened at $610.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $630.76.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 results and guidance beat — Teledyne reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (EPS $6.30 vs. $5.83 est.) with revenue up ~7.3% and raised FY2026 guidance, which triggered a big rally and a new 52?week high.

Analysts and price?target upgrades — Multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy ratings (Needham to $700, Stifel to $720), providing institutional support and upside thesis linked to defense and imaging exposure.

Bullish research thesis — MarketBeat highlighted sustained momentum and a case for a move toward $700, citing margin expansion, FCF improvement and institutional accumulation as structural tailwinds.

Defense spending tailwind — Coverage that calls TDY out among beneficiaries of renewed U.S. defense priorities reinforces upside potential from Aerospace & Defense contract ramps.

Morgan Stanley initiates coverage — New coverage can broaden investor interest; initial stance/details matter for direction but the initiation itself is a neutral catalyst until a rating/target is published.

Mixed analyst commentary — Several roundup pieces note differing views across tech/defense analysts; this creates some short?term debate about valuation vs. growth, which can amplify volatility.

Selective analyst caution — Barclays moved its target modestly higher but kept an "equal weight" rating, implying limited near?term upside from current levels and giving traders a reason to trim positions.

Selective analyst caution — Barclays moved its target modestly higher but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited near?term upside from current levels and giving traders a reason to trim positions. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit?taking risk — After a rapid multi?day run to new highs, TDY’s premium valuation (P/E in the 30s, elevated PEG) and heavy recent institutional flows make short?term pullbacks more likely as investors lock in gains.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

