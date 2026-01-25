Oppenheimer Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $18.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

FRSH opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 0.89. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Freshworks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis Woodside acquired 176,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $1,991,691.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,111,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,881,257.27. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Sloat bought 171,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $1,994,166.30. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,149,244 shares in the company, valued at $13,354,215.28. The trade was a 17.55% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $282,301. 11.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Freshworks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 35.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 578,628 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

