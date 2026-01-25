The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PNTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

The Pennant Group stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%.The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,112,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 284,856 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,048,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after buying an additional 840,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,100,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

