Critical Contrast: SEMrush (SEMR) & Its Peers

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SEMrush to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $376.82 million $8.24 million -596.00 SEMrush Competitors $274.79 million -$64.10 million -9.13

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.05% -1.60% -1.07% SEMrush Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SEMrush and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SEMrush has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEMrush’s peers have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SEMrush and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 1 5 0 0 1.83 SEMrush Competitors 93 195 216 11 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 75.19%. Given SEMrush’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEMrush has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEMrush beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SEMrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.