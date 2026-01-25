Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.58.
Taseko Mines Stock Up 5.3%
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$173.91 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.2801932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.
