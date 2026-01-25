OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins set a C$50.00 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.86.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.85. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$10.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.70.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of C$624.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

