Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$45.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.69. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.59 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

