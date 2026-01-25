Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.59 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current fiscal year.
