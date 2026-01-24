Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$1.79. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 174,737 shares changing hands.

Orbit Garant Drilling Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.55.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.67 million for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0400267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.