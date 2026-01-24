Insider Buying: Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Director Purchases 52,500 Shares of Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Martin Marino purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,744,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,600.08. This represents a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Martin Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Martin Marino acquired 100,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MBX stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.22. 35,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,382. The firm has a market cap of C$30.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.03. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems ( TSE:MBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microbix Biosystems had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of C$3.74 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

