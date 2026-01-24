Insider Selling: Clarke (TSE:CKI) Insider Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) insider Brosseau &Amp; Associates Inc. Letko sold 1,700 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$35,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,585,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,551,698.04. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Brosseau &Amp; Associates Inc. Letko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 30th, Brosseau &Amp; Associates Inc. Letko sold 3,300 shares of Clarke stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$69,300.00.

Clarke Stock Down 0.4%

TSE:CKI traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.30. 4,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.93. Clarke Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.76 and a 1 year high of C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.12.

About Clarke

Clarke ( TSE:CKI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 29.70%.The company had revenue of C$25.24 million during the quarter.

Clarke Inc is an investment holding company that invests in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. It operates in two segments namely, Investment and Hospitality. The Investment segment includes investments in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. The Hospitality segment includes the ownership and operation of hotels and the provision of hotel management services to third parties by Holloway. The maximum revenue for the company is generated from the Hospitality Segment.

