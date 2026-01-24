Insider Buying: Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Martin Marino bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,691,667 shares in the company, valued at C$389,083.41. The trade was a 6.28% increase in their position.

Martin Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Martin Marino purchased 52,500 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

Shares of MBX traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,382. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$30.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61.

Microbix Biosystems ( TSE:MBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Microbix Biosystems had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 13.86%.The business had revenue of C$3.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

