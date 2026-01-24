NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Insider Brian Keith Dewsnup Buys 4,100 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) insider Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.14 per share, with a total value of C$66,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,113,821.40. This trade represents a 6.32% increase in their position.

On Friday, December 26th, Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 800 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.98 per share, with a total value of C$12,784.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 100 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,599.00.

TSE:NFI traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 106,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,358. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$19.90.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

