Cassandra Quach Sells 4,135 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) insider Cassandra Quach sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.35, for a total transaction of C$423,217.25.

Shares of CP stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of C$94.60 and a one year high of C$118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.23.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

