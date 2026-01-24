Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 23,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 19,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $147.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2702 per share. This represents a yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF
The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space. SMCO was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Hilton.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A month before the crash
- Gold’s rally is big — but what comes next could be bigger
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.