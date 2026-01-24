Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 23,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 19,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $147.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2702 per share. This represents a yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF by 459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 87,340 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 500,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period.

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space. SMCO was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Hilton.

