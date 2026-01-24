iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 9,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 25,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends. IWMW was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

