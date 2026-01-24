Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Insider Thomas Michael Tamberrino Buys 13,908 Shares

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Michael Tamberrino purchased 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,828.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,241 shares in the company, valued at C$388,878.31. This represents a 54.90% increase in their position.

Profound Medical Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PRN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.78. 30,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,024. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.23 and a 1-year high of C$12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.34.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.36 million for the quarter. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 349.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.