TELUS (TSE:T) Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton Buys 3,445 Shares

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton acquired 3,445 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.46 per share, with a total value of C$60,149.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,403 shares in the company, valued at C$146,716.38. This represents a 69.48% increase in their ownership of the stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

T traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,031. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.26 and a 1 year high of C$23.29. The company has a market cap of C$29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.79.

Get Our Latest Report on TELUS

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.