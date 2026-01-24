Jeffrey Martin Tarsi Sells 18,846 Shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$1,650,909.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,531.20. This represents a 89.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of TSE NTR traded up C$3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$97.11. 1,864,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.06. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$65.35 and a 12 month high of C$97.12.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter. Nutrien had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.3416399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.