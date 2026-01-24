ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.4099. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.4002, with a volume of 22,400 shares traded.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory royalty trust created to hold net profits interests in oil and natural gas properties situated in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania. The trust exists to receive and distribute the proceeds attributable to its working interests in designated leasehold areas, offering investors exposure to production revenues without the operational obligations of drilling or field development.

The trust’s asset base comprises net profits interests associated with wells operated primarily by Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Partners and affiliated operators.

