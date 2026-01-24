EARNZ (LON:EARN) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 4.50. 165,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 97,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75.

EARNZ Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.91. The stock has a market cap of £6.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Get EARNZ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bob Holt purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £8,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EARNZ

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EARNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EARNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.