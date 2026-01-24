Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.15. 691,299 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

