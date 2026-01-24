Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) was up 45.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,451,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 251,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Positive Sentiment: Intraday rally with heavy volume — Market-news sites flagged a strong uptick in GR shares and much higher-than-normal volume, drawing attention from short?term traders and momentum buyers. This surge is the proximate reason the stock is trading higher today. Article Title

Intraday rally with heavy volume — Market-news sites flagged a strong uptick in GR shares and much higher-than-normal volume, drawing attention from short?term traders and momentum buyers. This surge is the proximate reason the stock is trading higher today. Neutral Sentiment: Analytical follow?ups asking “Should you buy?” — Several follow-up posts provide trading commentary and remind readers to weigh volatility and lack of new company announcements; these are discussion pieces rather than fresh fundamental news. Investors should treat them as market color, not as new catalysts. Article Title

Analytical follow?ups asking “Should you buy?” — Several follow-up posts provide trading commentary and remind readers to weigh volatility and lack of new company announcements; these are discussion pieces rather than fresh fundamental news. Investors should treat them as market color, not as new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Speculative/short?term nature and balance?sheet signals increase downside risk — Coverage and the stock’s move appear driven by momentum in a low?market?cap, low?liquidity name. GR’s small market cap, negative earnings multiple, elevated beta and limited operating liquidity make the rally susceptible to rapid reversals; no clear new operational or corporate developments were reported in the articles. Article Title

The stock has a market cap of C$10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

