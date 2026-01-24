iShares Large Cap Moderate Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVM) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Large Cap Moderate Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.63 and last traded at $34.63. Approximately 11,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Quarterly Laddered ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $97.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Quarterly Laddered ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options. IVVM was launched on Jun 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

