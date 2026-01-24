Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.90. 22,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 22,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Vår Energi AS Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Get Vår Energi AS alerts:

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vår Energi AS is a Norway-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the OTC Markets (OTCMKTS: VARRY). Established in January 2018 through the merger of Eni Norge AS and Point Resources ASA, Vår Energi has rapidly become one of the largest operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company focuses on discovering, developing and producing hydrocarbons, with a portfolio that spans several prolific offshore fields.

The company’s operations are concentrated in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea, where it holds interests in both operated and non-operated assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.