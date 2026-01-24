Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.16 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $8.97 billion and $13.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000257 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,340,743,522 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.cronos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

