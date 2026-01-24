Rothschild & Co Redburn Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $157.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.
PG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.70.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat and guidance maintained — P&G reported adjusted EPS of $1.88, topping estimates and reiterating FY2026 EPS guidance, which supports the company’s cash-return profile and dividend reliability. Procter & Gamble Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Flat Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgrade lifts sentiment — JPMorgan moved PG from Neutral to Overweight and raised its $165 price target, giving the stock renewed upward momentum from the buy-side. JPMorgan Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying suggests short-term bullish positioning — heavy call-option volume (241k contracts) points to investor speculation on upside around the earnings/news flow (could amplify near-term moves).
- Neutral Sentiment: Innovation initiatives (premium diapers in China) are longer-term growth plays — P&G is pushing Pampers Prestige (silk fibers) to capture premium demand in China; useful for future mix improvement but not an immediate revenue cure. Procter & Gamble is selling diapers made with silk fibers in China as it leans into luxury
- Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasizing data & technology-led reinvention — new CEO/President highlighted investments to improve targeting and margins; positive strategically but execution will take quarters. Procter & Gamble Says Data and Technology Will Support Company’s Reinvention
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue came up short and organic sales were flat — top-line missed consensus as volumes declined in key categories (razors, diapers) and pricing/mix only partly offset weakness, which is why some investors sold into the print. Procter & Gamble misses revenue estimates due to slower US growth
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff/geopolitical and consumer headwinds flagged — management warned of a challenging external environment (tariffs, geopolitical risk) that could pressure volumes and margins, creating near-term uncertainty. Procter & Gamble falls after warning of challenging consumer and geopolitical environment
- Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction remains mixed — analysts raised some forecasts, but coverage notes the quarter was “mixed” (EPS beat, revenue miss, flat organic sales), so expect muted trading and volatility as the market digests forward commentary. How Investors Are Reacting To Procter & Gamble (PG) Steady Earnings, Softer Guidance And Flat Organic Sales
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
