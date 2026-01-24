Rothschild & Co Redburn Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $157.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

PG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.70.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PG traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $150.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,561,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $150.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.