Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 153,364 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 33.8%

IEFA traded up $23.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.33. 14,707,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,637,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

