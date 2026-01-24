Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Trek Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 141.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $339,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $633.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,840,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $640.16.
Trending Headlines about Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: President Trump scaled back threats of EU tariffs and investor sentiment improved, helping the S&P 500 jump over 1%—a direct tailwind for VOO’s broad large-cap exposure. S&P 500 Jumps Over 1% As Trump Withdraws EU Tariff Threat
- Positive Sentiment: Tech leadership pushed the S&P above its 50-day moving average (Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta among drivers), supporting VOO because technology carries heavy index weight. S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Today as Tech Stocks Lead Broad Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Sector-level catalysts: TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet (an S&P constituent) citing stronger-than-feared AI/security billings — positive for index performance if cybersecurity names and related tech hold up. Fortinet Is Top S&P 500 Stock After Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor fund-selection commentary (VOO vs VTI, FXAIX) is circulating; useful for allocation decisions but not an immediate price driver for VOO. Choosing the Right Vanguard ETF: VOO vs. VTI FXAIX Vs. VOO ETF
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/earnings context: big U.S. banks reported strong Q4 profits (mixed revenue/guidance) — supports S&P earnings growth outlook but guidance is mixed, so effects on VOO are ambiguous. Bank Stocks: Another Quarter of Double-Digit S&P 500 Earnings Growth?
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures softened overnight after two straight days of gains and some desks flagged the S&P may still finish the week lower despite the tariff reversal — headwind for near-term VOO performance. Dow, S&P 500 Eye Weekly Losses Despite Tariff Threat Reversal
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market/early-session updates showed slight softening in VOO and index futures, indicating profit-taking or caution after the rally—watch early-session breadth and mega-cap tech moves. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 1-23-2026 Stock Market Today: Futures Decline After 2 Consecutive Days Of Gains
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
