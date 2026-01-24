Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) versus Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vivani Medical and Aclaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Aclaris Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 116.67%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivani Medical and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -293.64% -79.49% Aclaris Therapeutics -900.01% -39.73% -27.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and Aclaris Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$23.49 million ($0.45) -3.29 Aclaris Therapeutics $15.74 million 30.97 -$132.07 million ($1.38) -3.26

Vivani Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclaris Therapeutics. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aclaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics beats Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services. It develops Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), an MK2 inhibitor which is under Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of metastatic breast and pancreatic cancer; ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor, completed Phase 2b trails for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and other dermatologic conditions; and ATI-2138, an oral covalent inhibitor of ITK and JAK3 inhibitor under Phase 1 trials as a treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.